  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Slow-moving weather system may bring heavy rain over north Tamil Nadu from Sunday

While there is a possibility of heavy rain in many places of north Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, for three days, some districts may get up to 20 cm of rain on November 21 and 22, says IMD

November 18, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
IMD says Chennai may receive a minimum of 7 to 8 cm rain on November 21 and 22.

IMD says Chennai may receive a minimum of 7 to 8 cm rain on November 21 and 22. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The slow-moving weather system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression by early Sunday. Heavy rain is expected over north Tamil Nadu and north interior districts from Sunday.

While there is a possibility of heavy rain in many places of north Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, for three days starting November 20, rain intensity may peak to very heavy (up to 20 cm of rain) in some districts on November 21 and 22.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the low pressure area is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over south Bay of Bengal by early Sunday. It may move towards north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh during the subsequent three days.

IMD officials said it was doubtful for the low intensity weather system to reach the next stage of intensification like deep depression. The weather model showed heavy rain over Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts in one or two places on Sunday.

Rainfall of very high intensity may occur in isolated places of Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram on Monday and shift to Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Vellore on Tuesday.

Nearly 13 districts in north Tamil Nadu and interior places, including Chennai, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur and Chengalpattu, are likely to receive heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday.

Officials said Chennai may receive a minimum of 7-8 cm rain on November 21 and 22. There was not much scope of rain in south Tamil Nadu as of now. However, the rainfall area may change after Tuesday depending on the movement of the weather system.

Dry weather prevailed in most parts of the State on Friday as none of the weather stations recorded rainfall till 5.30 p.m.

Related Topics

Chennai / rains / weather news

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.