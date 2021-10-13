Tamil Nadu

Slow counting of votes deliberate, says AIADMK

The AIADMK on Tuesday complained that the counting of votes for the rural local bodies elections was “deliberately proceeding at an extremely slow pace.”

In a representation to State Election Commissioner V. Palanikumar, the party’s joint secretary of the advocates’ wing, R.M. Babu Murugavel, said the counting had been “outrageously slow” in places where the Opposition’s chances for victory were better than those of the ruling party.

No clarification

Officials were not even clarifying or recording objections raised by his party’s representatives.

The AIADMK functionary urged the Commissioner to direct the officials concerned to carry on with the counting process “without any delay, malpractice and undue influence of the ruling party.”


