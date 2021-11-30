Tamil Nadu

Sloth bear in Erode district rescued, released into forest

The sloth bear was tranquillised and then released into the forest   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A sloth bear caught in a snare in thick bushes at Pudupeerkadavu village in Bhavanisagar, was rescued and released deep into a forest on Monday night.

A paper mill is located in the village and is surrounded by thick bushes. A bear from the reserve forest area of Bhavanisagar Range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) entered the bushes about 500 meters from the forest. The bear was struck in a snare and was unable to extricate itself. Village residents alerted the Forest Department. Permission was obtained for mild sedation of the animal.

At 7 p.m., K. Ashokan, wildlife veterinarian of STR, tranquillised the bear. The bear was found to be healthy and without any injuries. Later, antibiotics were given and the animal was released into the Doddakombai forest area at 9 p.m. Officials said that the bear had come out in search of food.


