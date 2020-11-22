Slight increase in Madurai’s daily case count

22 November 2020 22:07 IST

Among the southern districts, Theni alone records one death

MADURAI/TENKASI

Madurai reported 33 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, which took the district’s overall case tally to 19,509. A total of 30 persons were discharged from hospitals, and the number of active cases in the district rose to 264. The district had added 25 cases to its tally on Saturday.

Tenkasi recorded the addition of 23 cases and the discharge of 11 persons. The total number of positive cases in the district stands at 7,996, including 59 active cases. Death toll of the district remains at 155.

Virudhunagar registered 20 fresh positive cases that took the total number of positive cases in the district to 15,782. However, after 19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stands at 80. The district has lost 225 lives to the viral attack.

Kanniyakumari’s tally went up to 15,533 with the addition of 17 fresh cases. With the discharge of 31 patients, the number of active cases stands at 135. The district has marked a death toll of 251.

Fourteen persons tested positive in Sivaganga district, taking the district’s total case count to 6,220. The district has 71 active cases, after the discharge of 12 persons from hospitals.

In Thoothukudi district, the number of patients discharged was 23 even as 10 fresh positive cases were reported. The total number of positive cases stands at 15,554. The district, which has 117 active cases, has registered a death toll of 135.

Dindigul district too recorded 10 fresh cases to have a total case count of 10,124, including 70 active cases. Seventeen persons were discharged.

The total number of positive cases in Tirunelveli district rose to 14,693 after nine new cases were reported on Sunday. As 15 persons were discharged, the number of active cases dropped to 142. Death toll of the district stands at 209.

Eight new cases were recorded in Theni, which has registered a total of 16,508 positive cases. After nine persons were discharged, the district has 29 active cases. One death was recorded, taking the district’s death toll to 195.

Ramanathapuram reported seven fresh cases to have a tally of 6,170. Four persons were discharged from hospitals, leaving 48 active cases in the district.