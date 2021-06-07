Slide in new case count continues

Madurai recorded 401 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as against 441 fresh cases reported on Sunday. A total of 1,164 persons were discharged from different hospitals and healthcare facilities.

The district also registered eight deaths, with which its overall death toll rose to 981.

Virudhunagar recorded seven more COVID-19 deaths which took the district’s toll up to 465. A woman was among the deceased.

The district registered 389 fresh cases and 654 discharges on Monday. A total of 420 new cases had been reported in the district on Sunday.