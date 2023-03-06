Slap UAPA on those who circulate fake news about migrant workers: VCK chief

March 06, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - CHENNAI

VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Sunday demanded that the State government book those who spread fake news about migrant workers being killed in Tamil Nadu under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Stating that the government must control the spread of fake news, he reiterated that Tamils reside in other countries and other States as workers. The act should be considered as a terror act and those responsible should be booked under UAPA.

“This is an attempt to create a negative image for Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and portray the State as unlawful. On the one hand, there is an attempt to create an anti-migrant worker narrative, while on the other hand, there is an attempt to spread fake news that migrant workers are being killed. Both are done by Sanathana forces and their affiliate political parties,” he said, adding that it was the fundamental right of every citizen to live in any State in India.

“Those who leave their home State and live in another State are less than 4% of the total population. A World Bank report states that those who migrate from a State to another State in India are very less when compared to other nations,” he added.

He rued that migrant workers mostly live in unhygienic conditions and work for low wages and urged Tamil Nadu government to guarantee their safety and ensure that their basic rights are protected in Tamil Nadu.