Slain constable’s wife left in utter despair

Subramanian picked his life partner as he wanted to help a girl in abject poverty

When P. Subramanian, the slain constable from Pandaaravilai, married Bhuvaneshwari of Subramaniapuram, near Sawyerpuram, on November 14, 2018, she thought all her miseries had finally come to an end.

After she lost her mother, it was her grandmother who took care of Bhuvaneshwari. Despite her age, ill-health and meagre resources, the old woman provided good education to her granddaughter, who now has M.A. and M.Phil. Degrees.

Subramanian picked his life partner because he wanted to help a girl living in abject poverty. His death has plunged her into darkness again. Ever since the tragedy struck, Ms. Bhuvaneshwari, carrying her 10-month-old son, has been crying inconsolably.

“Subramanian was an adamantly brave and agile youth and it was this nature that bagged him the constable post. And his bravery and dedication have ultimately taken away his life also,” said his close friend, also a police constable.

After his recruitment and training, Subramanian was posted in Alwarthirunagari police station, where he served for three years.

“On seeing his smartness and bravery, Subramanian was included in the special team meant for special operations like arresting hardcore criminals and conducting pre-dawn surprise raids in the hideouts of outlaws. Even when his team saw Duraimuthu (the criminal who murdered the constable with a country bomb), it was only Subramanian who dared to chase and nab him even though Duraimuthu was carrying explosives. When he tried to arrest him after a hot chase near the Manakkarai hillock, Duraimuthu lobbed the explosives at him from close quarters,” another head-constable, who was at the scene on Tuesday afternoon, said.

As Pandaaravilai received the coffin containing the mortal remains of its brave son on Wednesday, the entire village broke down, along with Bhuvaneswari and her infant.