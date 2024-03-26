ADVERTISEMENT

SL Deputy High Commission has issued travel document to Rajiv Gandhi case convict Sriharan: T.N. tells Madras High Court

March 26, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Court was told that the released convict can fly out of the country after the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer issues a deportation order based on the temporary travel document

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.

Sriharan alias Murugan, a released convict in the former PM Rajiv Gandhi assassination case | Photo Credit: PTI

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, informed the Madras High Court of the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission in Chennai having issued a temporary travel document to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Murugan alias Sriharan.

ALSO READ
Murugan’s life is in danger, says his wife Nalini

Appearing before a Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and K. Kumaresh Babu, Additional Public Prosecutor R. Muniyapparaj said, the High Commission had written to the Public Department Secretary about the issuance of the travel document.

Now, it was up to the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, serving under the Union Home Ministry, to issue a deportation order, on the basis of the travel document, and immediately after the issuance of such an order, the released convict could travel to Sri Lanka, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Santhan, released convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, dies due to illness 

The Division Bench recorded the submission and closed a writ petition filed by the convict, before the issuance of the travel document, seeking a direction to the Director of Rehabilitation under the State government to issue an identity card to him so that he could fly out of the country.

The Bench told the petitioner’s counsel P. Pugalenthi that the identity card would not be necessary now since the high commission had already issued the travel document.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / court administration / prison / Sri Lanka / India-Sri Lanka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US