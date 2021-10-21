Tamil Nadu

SL confirms recovery of fisherman’s body

The body of the fisherman from Tamil Nadu, missing since Monday, has been recovered from Sri Lankan waters, the Sri Lankan Navy said on Wednesday.

Suganthan and Arockia Xavier, the two other fishers from Pudukottai, “rescued” by the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday, identified the body as that of their colleague, Rajkiran, officials said. Rajkiran was reported missing after their fishing vessel began sinking following collision with a Sri Lankan naval vessel on Monday night.

The body has been sent to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital for post-mortem, said officials in Jaffna. The Indian Consulate in Jaffna and the High Commission in Colombo are coordinating with Sri Lankan authorities to repatriate the remains.

The Sri Lankan Navy said its patrol units were “chasing away” Indian trawlers fishing illegally when the incident occurred.


