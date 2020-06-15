Skywalk project in T. Nagar gains pace

Chennai

15 June 2020 19:20 IST

More than 10% of the work has been completed, says GCC official

The skywalk project planned between Mambalam railway station and the T. Nagar bus terminus is picking up pace. The Greater Chennai Corporation which is executing this project under the Smart City Mission has completed more than 10% of the work.

A senior official of the civic body said the project, costing about ₹28 crore, would have be completed is 15 months.

The civic official said of the total of 42 piles to be constructed for the project eight had been completed in one month, that too in the most congested and narrow station road. The lockdown had come as a blessing as the station service road where the market was functioning had been closed. However, he said once the pile foundation work was completed, the market would function as usual.

The skywalk, having a length of 600 metres and width of 4 metres, would snake its way through Madley Road subway and the Station Road.

The civic official allayed the residents fear that the service road on one side of the Madley Road subway would be completely closed and said the width of the road would not be affected.