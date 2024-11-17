 />
Skilled Indian youth can make global impact, says MoS L. Murugan

Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute’s 33rd convocation held

Published - November 17, 2024 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan. File

India has skilled manpower that is making a big impact on every industry, including the film industry, said L. Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting.

He pointed out that the young technicians’ skill was bringing foreign film makers to seek them to complete their post-production, Mr. Murugan said at the 33rd convocation of Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute in Chennai on Sunday.  

“We have today 1.20 lakh startups, started in the last decade. The persons who have created these startups are below 30 years of age,” he said. The objective behind encouraging startups was to enable youngsters become entrepreneurs and provide jobs.  

The National Education Policy 2020 that was introduced after almost 40 years aimed at developing a skilled youth who would have opportunities across the world.  

As India moves towards the centenary celebrations of its independence in 2047, today’s 20-year-olds will be in their 40s, scripting the country’s legacy, he said, adding the country’s youth should equip themselves. “We should be leaders wherever we go. That is the aim of the NEP 2020,” he said. 

Vice-Chancellor S. Geethalakshmi said 3,562 graduands of health sciences received their degree. They included 13 Ph. D scholars and 13 persons who received excellence awards. While 1,224 were into masters’ degree, including MBA and MCA, a total of 2,325 were undergraduates. 

On the occasion, G.A. Srinivasa Murthy, distinguished scientist director, Defence Research and Development Laboratory, film director P. Vasu and actor Arjun were presented the honorary Doctor of Science degrees. 

