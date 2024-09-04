GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Skill development training in Kallakurichi for unemployed youth

Published - September 04, 2024 10:35 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

A skill development training programme in textiles is proposed under the Textiles department through the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.

Given the prominence of the textile industry in the economy and its capacity for employment generation, a special programme to equip youth with industry-relevant skills in various aspects of textile manufacturing and production has been proposed.

According to the administration, through a comprehensive curriculum and hands-on training, participants will be given insights and practical experience enabling them for a career in the textile sector. The training will be imparted to both women and men by the South India Training and Research Society (SITRA). Those seeking training may register on https://tntextiles.tn.gov.in/jobs

Published - September 04, 2024 10:35 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.