Skill development training in Kallakurichi for unemployed youth

A skill development training programme in textiles is proposed under the Textiles department through the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.

Given the prominence of the textile industry in the economy and its capacity for employment generation, a special programme to equip youth with industry-relevant skills in various aspects of textile manufacturing and production has been proposed.

According to the administration, through a comprehensive curriculum and hands-on training, participants will be given insights and practical experience enabling them for a career in the textile sector. The training will be imparted to both women and men by the South India Training and Research Society (SITRA). Those seeking training may register on https://tntextiles.tn.gov.in/jobs