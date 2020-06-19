Skeletal remains of a child excavated as part of Keeladi’s 6th phase excavation

Skeletal remains of a child were excavated from Konthagai village, part of the sixth phase of ongoing excavations in the ancient site of Keeladi here on Friday.
The skeleton was found buried between two terracotta urns that were also found on the same day. It was 75 cm in height and was found 0.5 m below surface level.
Excavations are currently taking place at Keeladi, Konthagai, Manalur and Agaram villages in Sivaganga district. Konthagai village, located around 2 km from Keeladi, is believed to be a burial site.
Deputy Director of Archaeology and in-charge of the excavations R. Sivanandam said that when the team began excavating, they first found the mouth and the hand in the remains. The lid of the two urns were also exposed at the same time. “The rest of it followed soon,” he said.
Mr. Sivanandam said that the gender of the skeletal remains will be determined in two days time. He added that the process of carbon dating needs to be completed to determine the age of the child. It cannot be revealed yet, he said.
Two other skeletal remains of adults were found at Konthagai during this phase. A total of 15 urns have been found till date. A gold coin that is said to have been used extensively in the 17th century AD, some shells and pots, have also been found during the excavation, in all four sites.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath