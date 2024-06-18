GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Skating coach in Salem booked for taking students to practice on national highway

A video of the children skating on the highway, alongside motor vehicles, went viral on social media platforms, following which the police took action

Updated - June 18, 2024 01:13 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 01:06 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
A screenshot from the video clip that shows children skating on a highway alongside motor vehicles

A screenshot from the video clip that shows children skating on a highway alongside motor vehicles | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 29-year-old skating coach in Salem was booked by the police, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, for having his students practice on a national highway.

Police said M. Prabakaran, a resident of Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, runs a skating academy in Kannankurichi in Salem city. On Monday, June 17, he took 12 students from his academy and allowed them to skate on the Salem-Namakkal National Highway near Seelanaickenpatti without getting any permission from the police, in violation of road safety regulations. Passers-by recorded the incident on video, in which children are seen skating alongiside motor vehicles on the road, and uploaded them on to social media platforms, where the videos went viral.

Following this, the Mallur police held an inquiry and registered a case under Sections 268 (public nuisance), 283 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation), 290 (punishment for public nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code and section 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act, and detained the skating coach on Tuesday for interrogations.

The police also brought the parents of the 12 students and warned them not to allow the students to engage in any dangerous behaviour. The police also provide counselling to both the students and parents.

