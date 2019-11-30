Tamil Nadu

S.K. Prabakar is Tamil Nadu’s new Home Secretary

A file photograph of S.K. Prabakar

A file photograph of S.K. Prabakar   | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Mr. Prabakar takes over from Niranjan Mardi, who retires on Saturday

The new Home Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government is S.K. Prabakar, IAS. Mr. Prabakar, who was Principal Secretary, Highways and Minor Ports Department has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, vice Dr. Niranjan Mardi, IAS who is retiring on November 30, an official release said. Mr. Prabakar, 53, hails from Virudhunagar and belongs to the 1989 batch.

