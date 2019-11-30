S.K. Prabakar is Tamil Nadu’s new Home Secretary

The new Home Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government is S.K. Prabakar, IAS. Mr. Prabakar, who was Principal Secretary, Highways and Minor Ports Department has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, vice Dr. Niranjan Mardi, IAS who is retiring on November 30, an official release said. Mr. Prabakar, 53, hails from Virudhunagar and belongs to the 1989 batch.