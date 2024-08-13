S.K. Prabakar appointed TNPSC chairman

The State government has named senior IAS officer S.K. Prabakar as the chairman of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Mr. Prabakar will have a tenure of six years or till he attains 62 years of age, whichever is earlier.

Mr. Prabakar is a 1989 batch IAS officer and native of Tamil Nadu. He has held key positions in the State government and has served as the Home Secretary and the Commissioner of Revenue Administration, among others.

A few months ago, the Tamil Nadu government suggested the candidature of retired IPS officer C. Sylendra Babu for the post which was turned down by Governor R.N. Ravi. Mr. Babu served as the chief of Tamil Nadu Police before his superannuation.

The Governor had contended that the recommendations of the DMK government were inconsistent with Constitutional provisions and propriety. He went on to advise the government to send the file afresh “with due regard to constitutional and institutional requirements”.

The Raj Bhavan had questioned the basis on which the candidates were selected and further asked whether the guidelines of the Supreme Court had been followed in the process. Though the State government resent the file justifying its recommendations, the Raj Bhavan returned it again.

The Governor said the selection process suffered from certain infirmities. He asked how the applicants become aware of the government’s intention to fill in the posts of chairman and members of the TNPSC that had been vacant for some time.

In December last year, IAS officer S. Gopala Sundara Raj was appointed TNPSC Secretary. Two months later, the State government named retired IAS officer M.P. Sivanarul, retired IRS officer R. Saravanakumar, A. Thavamani, Usha Sukumar and R. Premkumar as members of the TNPSC. Earlier this month, it named IAS officer A. John Louis as the TNPSC’s Controller of Examinations.

