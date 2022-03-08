Sixth State Finance Commission submits report to Tamil Nadu Governor
Panel was constituted in 2020 to review financial position of rural and urban local bodies
Chairperson and members of the Sixth State Finance Commission called on Governor R.N. Ravi on Tuesday and handed over their report.
Panel chairperson and retired IAS officer Mohan Pyare, along with legislator Katharbatcha Muthuramalingam, IAS officers R. Selvaraj, Prashanth M . Wadnere, P. Ponniah, Praveen P. Nair and others met the Governor.
The Commission was constituted by the government in March 2020 to review the financial position of the rural and urban local bodies and make recommendations.
