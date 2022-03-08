Sixth State Finance Commission submits report to Tamil Nadu Governor

Special Correspondent March 08, 2022 15:33 IST

Panel was constituted in 2020 to review financial position of rural and urban local bodies

Chairperson and members of the Sixth State Finance Commission called on Governor R.N. Ravi on Tuesday and handed over their report. Panel chairperson and retired IAS officer Mohan Pyare, along with legislator Katharbatcha Muthuramalingam, IAS officers R. Selvaraj, Prashanth M . Wadnere, P. Ponniah, Praveen P. Nair and others met the Governor. The Commission was constituted by the government in March 2020 to review the financial position of the rural and urban local bodies and make recommendations.



