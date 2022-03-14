Sixth State Finance Commission submits report to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
It was constituted in March 2020 to examine the financial situation of rural and urban local bodies
The Chairperson and members of the Sixth State Finance Commission called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday and handed over their report. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu were also present.
Panel chairperson and retired IAS officer Mohan Pyare, along with legislator Katharbatcha Muthuramalingam, IAS officers R. Selvaraj, Prashanth M . Wadnere, P. Ponniah, Praveen P. Nair and others were also present.
The Tamil Nadu government had in March 2020 constituted the Commission to review the financial position of the rural and urban local bodies and make recommendations.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.