Sixth State Finance Commission submits report to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

The Sixth State Finance Commission meeting with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and other officials at the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday.

The Sixth State Finance Commission meeting with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and other officials at the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Chairperson and members of the Sixth State Finance Commission called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday and handed over their report. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu were also present.

Panel chairperson and retired IAS officer Mohan Pyare, along with legislator Katharbatcha Muthuramalingam, IAS officers R. Selvaraj, Prashanth M . Wadnere, P. Ponniah, Praveen P. Nair and others were also present.

The Tamil Nadu government had in March 2020 constituted the Commission to review the financial position of the rural and urban local bodies and make recommendations.


