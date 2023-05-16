Sixth season of Homepreneur Awards launched

May 16, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Chennai

The sixth season of the Homepreneur Awards 2023, an initiative by Brand Avatar and Naturals Salons and Spa, was launched by Minister of Dairy and Milk Development T. Mano Thangaraj along with actress-entrepreneurs Suhasini Maniratnam of Naam Foundation and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar of Save Shakti Foundation at Hotel Savera on Tuesday.

Homepreneur Awards aims to create a platform to recognise and celebrate the achievements of home-based entrepreneurs across India. L. Hemachandran, founder and CEO of Brand Avatar, said all of this edition’s winners would receive free training from professionals on how to transition from a homepreneur to an entrepreneur. This was followed by the facilitation of several jury members, including Aruna Subramanian, Nina Reddy, Radha Sanjeev and Saranya T. Jaikumar, by C.K. Kumaravel, the co-founder of Naturals Saloons and Spa.

“Every day should be celebrated like it’s Women’s Day. It’s not enough if we just say that women empowerment is important. This initiative is to make women realise that there are not only many women but also men who are willing to support them,” Ms. Varalaxmi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Student Edition of Homepreneur Awards was also launched by handing over the first registration to Ms. Suhasini, to help college students take up entrepreneurship.

Rajan B.L., the associate vice-president of Startup TN, launched the trophy for this season’s Homepreneur Awards along with Mr. Thangaraj. He said: “When education and employment are combined, it leads to empowerment. All of the women in the jury are role models, and our aim is to create more such role models across the country.”