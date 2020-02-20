Sixth phase of excavation at Keeladi begins

The sixth phase of archaeological excavation at Keeladi, covering three neighbouring villages, began on Wednesday with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, formally inaugurating it through video-conferencing from Chennai.

The first three phases of the excavations were done by Archaeological Survey of India. The Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA), which conducted the fourth and fifth phase, will continue the sixth phase that would go on till September.

Sivaganga Collector J. Jayakanthan, who was present at the inaugural function at the site, said that the excavations here so far had unearthed that Keeladi was the cradle of one of the oldest urban civilisations that dated back to some 2,600 years. “The sixth phase of excavation is likely to throw more light that will further strengthen the findings so far,” he noted.

Keeladi cluster

TNSDA deputy director R. Sivanandam said the State government has allocated ₹40 lakh for the sixth phase. “This time the excavation will be simultaneously held at Keeladi and its neighbouring places like Konthagai, Agaram and Manalur,” he said.

The focus of the latest phase of excavation will be to find out — whether the two major findings of the excavations so far — brick-work structures of channels found at two places some 300 metres apart had any connectivity. The geomagnetic survey has also indicated about the continuity of the structure, he said.

TNSDA officials believe that several findings so far have indicated that Keeladi could have been a hub for industrial activity. “We believe that the Konthagai was the burial site, while Agaram and Manalur could have been the habitation sites,” he added. Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, who visited the site, said that it was the first time in Tamil Nadu that permission has been granted for simultaneous excavations at four pockets in one site.

“Field visits have revealed that Konthagai, on the western side of Keeladi, was the burial site, so we presume that the habitations could be on the eastern side — Manalur and Agaram,” he said.

Mr. Venkatesan said that human bones are expected to come up in Konthagai. “We expect that DNA tests would reveal much more significant findings like the carbon dating done on materials found here that traced Tamil history back to 6th Century B.C.,” he said. “The sixth phase would reveal new identity and new meaning to the findings of all the excavations that have been conducted so far,” he said.

The Sivaganga Collector said the district administration was exploring the possibilities of laying an approach road from Keeladi to the excavation site amidst the coconut grooves for the benefit of visitors. “Besides, we are planning to operate bus services and provide drinking water and toilet facilities,” Mr. Jayakanthan said.