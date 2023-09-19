ADVERTISEMENT

Six-year-old boy dies of snake bite near Vellore

September 19, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - VELLORE

The victim, identified as R. Shanmugavel, who was a Class 1 student, was bitten by a snake as he went to bring some leaves from the curry leaf plant (karuvepillai) in his farmland

The Hindu Bureau

R. Shanmugavel. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A six-year-old boy died due to snake bite in his farmland at Sengundram village near Gudiyattam town in Vellore.

Police said the victim, identified as R. Shanmugavel, who was a Class 1 student in a private school in the village, was bitten by a snake as he went to bring some leaves from the curry leaf plant (karuvepillai) in his farmland around 6 p.m. on September 16 (Saturday). The family stays in a thatched house in the farmland. After a long time, the boy did not return home.

His father, K. Ranjith Kumar, who works as a welder, searched for him in the farmland where he found his son in an unconscious condition. Immediately, Kumar rushed his son to the Government Taluk Hospital in Gudiyatham. Later, the boy was referred to Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore where he succumbed to injuries and died on Monday evening.

A case has been filed by Gudiyatham Taluk police. Further investigation is on, police said.

