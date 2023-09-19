HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Six-year-old boy dies of snake bite near Vellore

The victim, identified as R. Shanmugavel, who was a Class 1 student, was bitten by a snake as he went to bring some leaves from the curry leaf plant (karuvepillai) in his farmland

September 19, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
R. Shanmugavel. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

R. Shanmugavel. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A six-year-old boy died due to snake bite in his farmland at Sengundram village near Gudiyattam town in Vellore.

Police said the victim, identified as R. Shanmugavel, who was a Class 1 student in a private school in the village, was bitten by a snake as he went to bring some leaves from the curry leaf plant (karuvepillai) in his farmland around 6 p.m. on September 16 (Saturday). The family stays in a thatched house in the farmland. After a long time, the boy did not return home.

His father, K. Ranjith Kumar, who works as a welder, searched for him in the farmland where he found his son in an unconscious condition. Immediately, Kumar rushed his son to the Government Taluk Hospital in Gudiyatham. Later, the boy was referred to Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore where he succumbed to injuries and died on Monday evening.

A case has been filed by Gudiyatham Taluk police. Further investigation is on, police said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.