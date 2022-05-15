Tamil Nadu

Watch | Six workers trapped inside deep quarry in Tirunelveli

Six workers were trapped inside a 250-foot-deep stone quarry at Adaimithippankulam near Munneerpallam in Tirunelveli district after a giant boulder rolled down into the quarry pit on Saturday night.

While the police managed to rescue two workers —Vijay from Nattarkulam and Murugan of Vittilapuram — rescue operation to pull out four others is under way, Inspector General of Police (South Zone), Asra Garg, told The Hindu.

Fire and Rescue services personnel from Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kannaiyakumari districts have been pressed into service.

