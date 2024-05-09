Six women among nine killed in blast at fireworks unit in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi

Nine workers, including six women, were killed in an explosion at Sudarshan fireworks unit in Sivakasi on Thursday afternoon. Police said 13 persons sustained injuries, including burns, in the accident.

The workers were involved in different processes of manufacturing of fireworks at the unit in Sengamalapatti under Sivakasi East police station when the blast rocked the fireworks unit licensed by Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation.

The deceased were identified as Vijayakumar (28), C. Ramesh (32), G. Kaleeswaran (47), M. Muthu, M. Avudaiyammal, V. Lakshmi (47), S. Vasanthi (48), S. Veeralakshmi (48), K. Petchiammal alias Jeyalakshmi (25).

Seven working sheds were razed down to the ground and another six were partially damaged in the impact of the explosion at 2.15 p.m.

Three fire tenders from Sivakasi and Virudhunagar fought for more than half an hour to put out the fire.

“We suspect that deployment of untrained workers in sensitive process of chemicals could have led to the accident,” said Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police, K. Feroze Khan Abdullah.

“With the complaint of one worker missing, search for the person amidst the debris is underway,” the SP said.

The sudden change in climatic conditions is also said to be the cause of the accident.

A police source said that more than 100 workers were working at the time of accident.

While one S. Saravanan of Sivakasi is the license holder for the fireworks unit, one Muthukrishnan is suspected to have taken the unit on lease for manufacturing the fireworks goods, according to police source.

Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, has condoled the death of workers in the fireworks accident. In a statement, he said that he has directed the district Collector to take up expeditious rescue operation and to provide life-saving treatment to all the injured.

He promised to provide the Government relief assistance to all the affected persons after getting permission from the Election Commission.

PTI adds:

Saddened by loss of lives: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said she was saddened to know about the loss of lives in the explosion and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“Saddened to learn about the loss of many lives due to an explosion at a firecracker factory near Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured,” the President said in a post on X.

