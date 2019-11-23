Tamil Nadu

Six veterinary dispensaries opened across Tiruvannamalai

HR & CE Minister Sevoor S. Ramachandran, Cheyyar MLA Dusi K. Mohan and Tiruvannamalai Collector K. S. Kandasamy at the inauguration.

HR & CE Minister Sevoor S. Ramachandran, Cheyyar MLA Dusi K. Mohan and Tiruvannamalai Collector K. S. Kandasamy at the inauguration.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Centres to meet healthcare needs of 10,000 livestock

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Sevoor S. Ramachandran, inaugurated six Veterinary dispensaries at Cheyyar, Thellar, Vandavasi and Vembakkam panchayat unions.

Constructed by the Animal Husbandry Department at a cost of ₹1.58 crore, the dispensaries will cater to the healthcare needs of about ten thousand livestock across six village panchayats in the area.

Tirumani, Melmattai Vinnamangalam, Kuthanur, Vengalathur, Salavedu and Malaiyur villages have been provided with veterinary dispensaries, according to sources from Animal Husbandry department.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramachandran exhorted upon the functionaries to meet the expectations of the people by providing adequate medicare for their livestock.

Since livestock plays a vital role in the economics of the village, the State government has been taking all steps to provide them with quality healthcare, he said.

The newly built dispensaries are equipped with operation theatres and laboratory treatment centres, Mr. Ramachandran added.

Among others present were Tiruvannamalai District Collector K.S. Kandasamy, Cheyyar MLA Dusi K. Mohan and officers and staff from various government departments.

