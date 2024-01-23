ADVERTISEMENT

Six T.N. fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy, two boats seized

January 23, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - Rameswaram

The fishers, from Rameswaram, were fishing near Neduntheevu when the Sri Lankan Navy seized the boats and arrested them, according to the police

The Hindu Bureau

Two boats, with six fishermen on board, were fishing near Neduntheevu, when the Sri Lankan Navy seized the boats and arrested the fishers, as per the police. Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Six fishermen from Thangachimadam and Rameswaram, were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing in the high seas near Neduntheevu, on Monday, January 22, 2024.

This is the second such incident in the district this month: on January 16, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 18 fishermen from Pamban and impounded two mechanised boats mid-sea on charges of poaching.

According to the police in Rameswaram, a total of 480 mechanised fishing boats had ventured into the sea for fishing, on January 22.

Two of these boats, with six fishermen on board, were fishing near Neduntheevu, when the Sri Lankan Navy seized the boats and arrested the fishers. The boats are owned by A. Issac (47) and Easter Arokkiyados (43) of Thangachimadam. Besides the boat owners, the other arrested fishers were identified as A. Caesarian (43), S. Samathana Babu (38), M. Nishanthan (34), all from Thangachimadam and Murugesan of Rameswaram.

All the arrested fishermen were taken to the Kankesanthurai port.

