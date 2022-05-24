Six test positive for COVID-19 at Anna University hostel

Cultural event on campus led to infection, says J. Radhakrishnan

Cultural event on campus led to infection, says J. Radhakrishnan

At least six residential students have tested positive for COVID-19 in Anna University. The institution has been instructed to conduct online classes for all students.

Those who tested positive were from the hostel attached to the School of Architecture and Planning (SAP), university officials said. As many as 400 students of the SAP will undergo online classes.

On Tuesday, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan visited the Anna University campus. Later, he told reporters that the infection had spread following a cultural event. “One female student fell ill and it spread to other students. We have asked all symptomatic persons in all hostels to be tested. We will also conduct a saturation test,” he said.

According to him, since March, the State has witnessed only the Omicron variant. Many sub-lineages of the variant had been noticed. However, only one case of BA4 had been identified so far.

“At least 43.96 lakh people in the State are yet to receive the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19,” he said, adding that people should continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocols in crowded places. Those with fever should get tested and isolate themselves, he said.

While coverage for the second dose was 84%, 1.22 crore people were yet to be fully vaccinated, Mr. Radhakrishnan said, adding that even at special camps only around 50,000 people voluntarily get vaccinated.

As far as the city was concerned, Adyar, Teynampet, Anna Nagar and Perungudi reported more cases, and currently 10 active cases are from these areas, the official said, and added that adherence to safety protocols had slackened.

“It is necessary to maintain vigil and prevent the infection,” he said.

Dengue cases

Currently, 87 persons are undergoing treatment for dengue in the State, Mr. Radhakrishnan added.