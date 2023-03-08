HamberMenu
Six Sri Lankan refugees from three camps in T.N. held while trying to flee to New Zealand

Police said the refugees had planned to leave the country by boat; they were planning to buy a boat from a boat owner in Poompuhar and had already paid an advance; a case will be registered after an investigation

March 08, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

N. Sai Charan
One of the refugees had made a deal with a boat owner in Poompuhar, Mayiladuthurai district. File photograph used for representational purposes only

The Q- Branch - Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Tamil Nadu Police on Tuesday busted an alleged attempt by six Sri Lankan refugees from various camps in the State, to flee to New Zealand.

According to the police, Kenujan, 34, from the Kulathuvaipatti camp in Thoothukudi district, Jeniffer Raj, 23, Dinesh, 18 and Bhuvaneshwari, 40, all from the Kelavarapalli camp near Hosur in Krishnagiri district, Sathishwaran, 32, from the Gudimallur camp in Vellore district along with Dushyanthan, 36, who had entered India illegally, allegedly made an attempt to leave India for New Zealand.

The police said they suspect the attempt was spearheaded by Dushyanthan and Bhuvaneshwari, who promised four others a way out of India to New Zealand, by boat. The refugees had planned to purchase a boat from a boat owner in Poompuhar, in Mayiladuthurai district.

Dushyanthan had approached the boat owner by pretending to be a fisherman, and had arrived at a deal with him to purchase a boat for ₹36 lakh. He had paid an advance of ₹11 lakh in cash. All six of the refugees then came to Velankanni three days ago, and stayed at a lodge. Based on specific intelligence, the Q-Branch CID police and the Velankanni police conducted a raid at the lodge and arrested all six during the late hours of Tuesday.

The police also seized nearly ₹16,92,951 in cash from them. Police said they suspect that a few more persons were also involved in the attempt. A case will be registered against them after a thorough investigation, said the police.

