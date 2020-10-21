Six special trains from T.N. to Bengaluru, Mysuru soon

The superfast trains are being operated based on the approval of the Railway Board

The Southern Railways will soon be operating six special superfast trains from Chennai to Bengaluru and other destinations. The superfast special trains are being operated based on the approval of the Railway Board.

A superfast special train from Bengaluru to Chennai will be in operation for six days, except Tuesday, with the first service starting from KSR Bengaluru on October 23. The service, starting from Bengaluru at 6 a.m., will reach Chennai at 11 a.m. The special train will leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 5.30 p.m. and reach KSR Bengaluru at 10.30 p.m.

Similarly, special trains for the festival season, from October 23 to November 30, between Bengaluru and Chennai will also be in operation. This train will leave KSR Bengaluru at 6.20 a.m. and reach Dr. MGR Chennai Central station at 12.35 p.m. On the other hand, the train will leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 3.30 p.m. and reach KSR Bengaluru at 9.35 p.m. on the same day.

The Southern Railways will also operate superfast daily festival special trains from KSR Bengaluru to Dr. MGR Chennai Central station. The train service will start from Bengaluru on October 23 and will be in operation till December 1. The daily festival train will leave KSR Bengaluru at 10.40 p.m. and reach Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 4.35 a.m. the next day. In the other direction, the train will leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 10.55 p.m. and reach KSR Bengaluru at 4.45 a.m. the next day.

Mysuru to Mayiladuturai

A superfast daily festival special train between Mysuru and Mayiladuturai will also begin services from October 25, with the train leaving Mysuru at 4.30 p.m. and reaching Mayiladuturai at 7 a.m. the next day. The special train will leave Mayiladuturai at 5.50 p.m. and reach Mysuru at 8.20 a.m. the next day.

The train will stop at Kutralam, Aduturai, Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Thanjavur, Budalur, Tiruverumbur, Tiruchchirappalli Jn., Tiruchchirapalli Fort, Kulitalai, Karur, Pugalur, Erode Jn., Salem Jn., Dharmapuri, Hosur, Karmelram, Bangalore East, Bangalore Cant., KSR Bengaluru, Kengeri and Mandya.

A special train between Mysuru and Tuticorin will also begin services from October 23 and will be in operation till December 1. The train will leave Mysuru at 6.20 p.m. and reach Tuticorin at 11.15 a.m. the next day. The train will leave Tuticorin at 4.25 p.m. and reach Mysuru at 9.55 a.m. the next day.

A Bengaluru-Kanniyakumari special festival train will be operated from October 23 to December 2, with 39 services each in both sections.