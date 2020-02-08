Six red sanders logs seized

Forest department officials seized six red sanders logs that were found inside an abandoned vehicle in the Ambur forest range in Tirupattur district on Friday morning.

Sources said the team was on patrolling duty near Kaatukollai in Ambur Reserve Forest, when they found the white vehicle bearing Karnataka registration number.

A forest officer said that a two-wheeler was abandoned near the car. While the car was found locked, the two-wheeler was unlocked. The red sanders logs, weighing about 380kg, were then seized and kept at the Ambur forest range office.

A tow vehicle was brought to the spot to tow the car to the office. “A name ‘Deel Baskar’, was written on the car’s windshield. And, the forest officer said a batch sticker containing a name and designation that goes as ‘M Baskar – All India Y.S.R Jaganmohan Federation Tamil Nadu’ was found in the car.

The vehicle, bearing the registration number KA 04 B 6146, and the two-wheeler were seized and kept at the range office. Further investigations are on.