Six pilgrims from Nepal die in accident near Salem

Six pilgrims from Nepal died in a road accident near Omalur on the Salem- Bengaluru National Highway during the early hours of Thursday. About 18 persons are undergoing treatment at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here.

According to police, a group of pilgrims from Nepal who were travelling towards Bengaluru after offering prayers at Kanniyakumari had planned to park their mini bus and take rest at a temple in Naripallam on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway. Around midnight, while the mini bus was taking a U-turn, a private omni bus from Bengaluru crashed into the mini bus, police said.

According to police, six persons, including two women, died in the incident. Three of the deceased were identified as Gopal Tamang (56), who was brought dead to the hospital, Fhitasari Choudari (55) and Bishnu Dahal (60).

Superintendent of Police for Salem S.Deepa Ganiger visited the accident spot along with senior officials at midnight and conducted enquiries. Police have detained M.Murugeshwaran and S.Shamil, drivers, and are investigating.

Amarnath Choudri, one of the pilgrims, said that they were a group of 34 persons, all from Sunsari district in Nepal, on an India pilgrimage tour and they came to the country on February 6 for the 35-day tour.