February 08, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Six persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

There were two cases in Chengalpattu, and one each in Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram and Sivaganga. Four persons were discharged.

A total of 32 persons, including eight in Chennai, are under treatment in the State. A total of 4,130 samples were tested in the State. According to Monday’s data, the overall test positivity rate was 0.1%.