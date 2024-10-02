GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six persons arrested for attempt to sell fake gold coins in Tiruvannamalai

Published - October 02, 2024 12:34 am IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
Six persons including a woman were caught for trying to cheat a transport service proprietor of ₹36 lakhs.

Six persons including a woman were caught for trying to cheat a transport service proprietor of ₹36 lakhs.

:

Six persons, including a woman, were arrested by the Chengam Police for trying to sell 140 fake gold coins for a sum of ₹36 lakhs to a transport service proprietor.

Those arrested were identified as S. Dharmalingam, 67, K. Satyaraj, 24, C. Arulmurugan, 45, G. Venkatesan, 24, K. Suresh, 48 and V. Nagavalli, 39. The first four persons belong to Villupuram district while the rest hail from Cuddalore district.

Initial inquiry revealed that Nagavalli and her associates had met the victim K. Srinivasan, 43, a transport service proprietor in Namakkal, a few days ago. The gang told him that they had unearthed treasure from their ancestral land in Cuddalore when they were laying the foundation for a new house.

The gang claimed to have found a bag of 140 gold coins and a 3 kg mangalsutra chain. After convincing him, they demanded ₹1 crore in return for the treasure but reduced the amount to ₹36 lakh after a series of negotiations.

Srinivasan agreed to meet them in Tiruvannamalai to fix the deal after they sent him videos and pictures of coins. Meanwhile, Srinivasan alerted the Tiruvannamalai Police.

As per plan, Srinivasan waited on Tiruvannamalai-Bengaluru Highway near Chengam. When the gang approached him and demanded money, the police cornered them. All six were arrested and a case was registered. Later, they were lodged at sub-jail in Chengam. A probe is under way.

Published - October 02, 2024 12:34 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.