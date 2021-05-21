Six patients with symptoms of black fungus at Salem GH

Dean of the hospital Valli Sathyamoorthy said a special team has been set up to treat the patients

Six patients with symptoms of black fungus disease are undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

The Hospital is the tertiary care centre for COVID-19 treatment in the district, and patients from neighbouring districts of Salem arrive at the Hospital for treatment as well. Valli Sathyamoorthy, Dean of the Hospital said that there are six patients with symptoms of mucormycosis under treatment at the hospital and a separate isolation ward has been set up for treating them.

Dr. Valli said, “A special treatment team with doctors from general medicine, eye and ENT departments have been formed for their treatment. The disease occurs majorly in diabetic patients. The disease is found in patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and have been discharged, and also in SARI cases.”

She added that there are sufficient medicines for treatment of the disease here and they have requested for additional stock of medicines.