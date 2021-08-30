Six of a family from Chennai killed in road accident

A head-on collision between a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus and an SUV killed the six members of the family.

Six members of a family from Chennai were killed in a head-on collision between a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus and an SUV at Pridhivimangalam bypass near Thiyagadurgam on August 29 night.

The victims were identified as S. Immanuel, 26, Ebenezer Benjamin, 22, R. Jessy, 60, R. Rebecca, S. Monica Mariya, 34 and S. Joshua, 14, all hailing from Keelkattalai in Chennai.

According to the police, the accident took place at around 8 p.m. The family members were returning from Udhagamandalam while the TNSTC bus was going from Chennai to Salem.

When they reached Pridhivimangalam, Immanuel, who was at the wheel, had just entered the bypass when the vehicle collided with the TNSTC bus.

In the impact, the SUV got stuck beneath the front portion of the bus. Passers-by alerted the Police about the accident and the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) were called in to remove the bodies from the vehicle.

Traffic was affected on the Salem-Ulundurpet stretch for a few hours due to the accident.