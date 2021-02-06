Tamil Nadu

Six new cases reported in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 20,784 with six new cases reported on Friday.

While a total of 20,346 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 90. The district's death toll is 348.

In Ranipet district, three cases were reported positive taking the total to 16,143. In Tirupattur district, five cases were reported on Friday. The total number of positive cases stood at 7,592.

In Tiruvannamalai district, three new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 19,390. Out of this, 19,062 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 45.

