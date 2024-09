Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy flagged off six BS-VI-compliant buses of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) at the central bus stand here on Monday.

They will be operated on the Villupuram-Valavanur-Madagadipet-Thirubhuvanai-Puducherry, the Villupuram-Puducherry-Tiruchy and the Villupuram-Ulundurpet-Tiruchy routes.

Collector C. Palani and MLAs R. Lakshmanan and Anniyur Siva were present.

