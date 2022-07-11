Six more persons from Sri Lanka arrive at Dhanushkodi

They were taken to the Mandapam Rehabilitation Centre

The six refugees who arrived at Dhanushkodi on Monday along with police and Coast Guard personnel. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Risking their lives and paying hefty sums, six more people, including two children, fled the economic crisis-hit Sri Lanka and reached near Dhanushkodi in the early hours of Monday.

Having spent all their savings and left with no other options, they enlisted the help of a local fishing vessel and reached the shore. After walking for about 30 minutes along the shore, they were intercepted by personnel from the Indian Coast Guard. After an initial inquiry, the six Sri Lankans were made to board a surveillance boat.

The Marine Police took them to the Mandapam Rehabilitation Centre, where the authorities verified their identity cards. Four of them were from the same family — Balasugandan, 41, his wife Anuja, 35, and their children Prasanna, 10, and Mena Laxan, 8. The other two were Lingeswaran, 38, and Prathambigai, 40. All six were from Jaffna district.

According to the officials at the camp, so far, 104 persons, including women and children, from different parts of Sri Lanka were staying in the camp after the economic crisis in the island nation forced them to flee. The State government had provided food, clothing and shelter to the inmates since their arrival, an official said.