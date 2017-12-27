Six killed, three injured after bus ploughs into pilgrims

Six persons were killed while three others sustained injuries on Tuesday when a government bus ploughed into a group of people from Tirupur, who were on a pilgrimage by foot to the Palani temple. The accident occurred at Konapurampirivu near Dharapuram.

The deceased were identified as G. Maheswari, 34, S. Nataraj, 40, A. Rajamani, 60, R. Kalimuthu, 25, J. Shanti, 39 and R. Vijaya, 50.

Among the deceased, Shanti succumbed to injuries on the way to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, while the others died on the spot.

They were part of a group of 42 residents of Valayangadu, Kongu Nagar, Rakkiapalayam, Periyanathampalayam and a few other residential colonies in Tirupur city, who set off on a pilgrimage to the Palani temple during the early hours of Tuesday.

District Police Chief E.S. Uma said carelessness and negligence on the part of the bus driver were to blame for the fatal mishap.

The police picked up the bus driver, B. Thaniarasan, 43, for questioning, after registering cases under Sections 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code.