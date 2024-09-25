ADVERTISEMENT

Six killed as van hits roadside tree at Mettathur in Kallakurichi

Published - September 25, 2024 12:11 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The 22 passengers were returning from Tiruchendur when the driver of the van lost control of the vehicle and smashed into the tree

The Hindu Bureau

Six persons died and 16 others sustained injuries after the van they were travelling in rammed a roadside tree at Mettathur near Tirunavalur in Kallakurichi district, Tamil Nadu, in the early hours of Wednesday (September 25, 2024).

The deceased were identified as P. Selvam, 50, R. Durai, 35, M. Sakthi, 20, K. Ramalingam, 50, R. Murugan, 44, and G. Ravi, 60. They hailed from Mambakkam in Tirupathur district.

According to the police, the accident occurred at around 3 a.m. The 22 passengers were returning from Tiruchendur when the driver of the van apparently lost control of the vehicle and smashed into the roadside tree. While six persons died on the spot, the injured were admitted to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

