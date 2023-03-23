ADVERTISEMENT

Six juveniles escape from observation home in Cuddalore; two nabbed

March 23, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Police said the six minors managed to get the keys from the watchman and fled after opening the main door.

The Hindu Bureau

Six juveniles escaped from the Government Observation Home at Kondur in Cuddalore district on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, night. While two of them were traced by the police at the Kammiyanpettai bypass road, the rest continue to be missing and a search has been launched.

Police said the six minors managed to get the keys from the watchman R. Siva, 48 and fled after opening the main door. A police team on patrol at the Kammiyanpettai bypass road noticed two of the juveniles and brought them back to the home. The search for the other four is on.

A case has been registered. Further investigations are on.

