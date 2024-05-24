Six injured after bus hits school compound wall near Pernambut

Six commuters were injured after the driver of a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus lost control over the vehicle and hit the compound wall of the Government Middle School at Kollapuram village, around 10 kilometres from Pernambut town in Vellore, on the Pernambut - Gudiyatham Main Road on Thursday.

Police said that six commuters were injured after the bus driver C. Udayakumar, 40, lost control over the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a two-wheeler rider, S. Latha, 42, who had unexpectedly taken a right turn. The bus had just picked up commuters from a bus stop in the village when it hit the compound wall of the school, which had been closed for summer vacation.

In the impact of the crash, the front portion of the bus, including its windshields, and a portion of the compound wall were damaged. The bus had been heading to Vellore from Pernambut with around 60 commuters at the time of the accident, which was at around 12 noon.

Residents and motorists rescued the injured persons and alerted the Pernambut police and 108 ambulances. The injured were shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Gudiyatham town. Doctors at the hospital said the injured persons were out of danger but has sustained minor injuries. A case has been registered. Further investigation is on, the police said.