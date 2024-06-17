GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Six including Grade I warder of Cuddalore Central Prison held for burglary

50 sovereigns of gold jewellery, ₹3.20 lakh in cash and three motorcycles were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Published - June 17, 2024 03:25 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

A special team of the Kallakurichi police on Sunday (June 16) night arrested six persons including a Grade I Warder of the Cuddalore Central Prison in connection with a burglary reported at a house in Thoppaiyankulam within the limits of Thirunavalur police station on June 10.

The team recovered 50 sovereigns of gold jewellery, ₹3.20 lakh in cash and three motorcycles from the possession of the accused.

Police identified the accused persons as D. Gnanamani, Grade I warder of Cuddalore Central Prison, hailing from Thoppaiyankulam, G. Mari alias Marimuthu of Ulundurpet, R. Udaya of Thiruvennainallur, S. Sudhakar of Periyakaatupalayam, K. Subash Chandra Bose of Neyveli and T. Kafardin of Vriddhachalam.

According to police, two special teams were formed to nab the accused involved in the theft of 57 sovereigns of gold jewellery from the house of the complainant Rajamani on June 10. The accused had broke open the almirah locker and decamped with the valuables.

The teams found fingerprints on the almirah and it matched those of a history-sheeter Marimuthu of Ulundurpet. Following a tip-off, the team nabbed Marimuthu, Udaya, Sudhakar, Subash Chandra Bose and Kafardin from a waterbody in Natham village.

Inquiries revealed they were involved in the burglary at Thoppaiyankulam. Police said Gnanamani, who had engineered the burglary plan, was also arrested. The police recovered 50 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹3.20 lakh in cash from the accused who had sold seven sovereigns. The accused were produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

