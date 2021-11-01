Six including a juvenile held for murder of food delivery executive

CHENNAI

01 November 2021 00:54 IST

The Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar police have arrested five accused and secured a juvenile for allegedly murdering a 40-year-old man, who was working as a food delivery executive.

The victim was identified as V. Mani, 35, a native of Neikuppai, Perambalur district. Estranged from his wife eight months ago, he was staying with his friends in the city and worked with a food delivery aggregator. His body was found with cut injuries on Wednesday in a playground at a corporation school.

On investigation, the police arrested Ranjith alias Deepak, 27, of Sembium, Ayyanar, 28, of Redhills and three others. Police secured a 17-year-old also.

The investigation revealed that he had a previous enmity with a few youth in the neighbourhood. The deceased Mani and his friends tipped off the police about the youth smoking ganja. The previous enmity had led to the murder, the police saids.