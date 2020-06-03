Tamil Nadu

Six healthcare workers at Jipmer test positive

Six healthcare workers at Jipmer have tested positive over the last three days. This comes in the wake of a resident doctor who had worked in the Covid block of Jipmer, testing positive after 14 days had elapsed since duty. However, her contacts with high-risk exposure have been quarantined and have tested negative, a press note said.

Among the new cases are contacts of a worker in the dietetics department of Jipmer who developed mild respiratory symptoms and was initially evaluated at Jipmer.

On May 31, when his symptoms worsened, he approached IGMC&RI, where he tested Covid-19 positive. His 19 high-risk contacts among healthcare workers were immediately quarantined.

Of the 104 contacts tested, three staff have tested positive. This included a security officer at Jipmer. Contact tracing has been initiated for all the contacts and testing is under way.

In addition, six persons, including three Jipmer staff, who had attended a family function held at the residence of a Jipmer staff member were found to be infected. Four of them were guests who came from Chennai and tested positive. Those infected are two residents of Jipmer campus and one residing elsewhere in Puducherry.

One of the guests from Chennai, an elderly male with multiple health issues is on ventilator support. His wife is also admitted in the ICU and on oxygen support. Rest of the persons are admitted in Jipmer and are stable, the press note said.

