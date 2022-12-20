Six fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Tamil Nadu

December 20, 2022 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Six more persons, including two in Chennai, tested positive on Tuesday for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, taking the number of patients under treatment to 47.

Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Tirunelveli and Tirupur districts reported one fresh case each, according to the daily bulletin issued by the Health Department.

So far, 35,94,322 persons have tested positive. With the recovery of eight more persons, the number of persons recovered so far has gone up to 35,56,226.

The State recorded no death due to the infection. A total of 38,049 persons succumbed to the infection.

