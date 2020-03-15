Six die in truck-car collision near Namakkal

Six persons died in a road accident near Namakkal late on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as D. Sasi Kumar, 28, G. Sathish Kumar, 38, J. Dharma, 46, J. Bablu, 30, Deb Sen Kumar, 35, and Gindhathiran, 35.

The police said around 11.15 p.m. on Thursday, the car in which the group was travelling collided head-on with a loaded truck at Chinnavepanatham on the Namakkal-Tirchi Highway. The car was heading towards Namakkal, while the truck was on its way to Tiruchi from Salem. Superintendent of Police Ara. Arularasu and other senior officials visited the spot and conducted enquiries. According to them, the truck driver fled the scene. The Namakkal police have registered a case and are investigating.