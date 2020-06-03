Six-day work week introduced for court staff in T.N. and Puducherry

The Madras High Court has introduced the system of six-day working week not only for its Registry but also for the offices of the subordinate courts across the State and the Union Territory of Puducherry to cope up with the work load that was likely to increase due to the lockdown to fight COVID-19 and the restricted deployment of staff.

Registrar General C. Kumarappan has issued notifications stating that the Registry of the High Court and the offices of the subordinate courts shall henceforth function on Saturdays too, with the present office timings, except those Saturdays which had been declared as public holidays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.