Tamil Nadu

Six-day work week introduced for court staff in T.N. and Puducherry

The Madras High Court has introduced the system of six-day working week not only for its Registry but also for the offices of the subordinate courts across the State and the Union Territory of Puducherry to cope up with the work load that was likely to increase due to the lockdown to fight COVID-19 and the restricted deployment of staff.

Registrar General C. Kumarappan has issued notifications stating that the Registry of the High Court and the offices of the subordinate courts shall henceforth function on Saturdays too, with the present office timings, except those Saturdays which had been declared as public holidays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 12:58:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/six-day-work-week-introduced-for-court-staff-in-tn-and-puducherry/article31734903.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY