Six children suffer injuries as wooden planks fall from roof at school

At least six students suffered injuries when wooden planks supporting the old tiled roof of the Panchayat Union Elementary School building at S. Vagaikulam near Sayalkudi in Ramanathapuram district fell down on Tuesday.

According to the parents and some teachers, the students had come to the school well before the teachers arrived. When the children were playing in one of the rooms at around 8.30 a.m., wooden planks supporting the tiled roof fell down. At least six children suffered head injuries.

The injured children were rushed to the nearby primary health centre in 108 ambulance. After being administered first aid, three of the children — Akilesh, 7, Vaishnavisri, 8, and Pradeep, 5, — were referred to Ramanathapuram Government Hospital.

On information, Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat visited the children at the hospital and directed School Education Department officials to inspect the school. After inquiring about their health condition with the doctors, the Collector briefed the parents, officials said. The doctors reportedly told some of the parents that their CT scan reports were normal.

Meanwhile, School Education Department officials and revenue authorities from Kadaladi jointly inspected the school and submitted a report to the Collector, who ordered the immediate demolition of the old structure, the officials added.