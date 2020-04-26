Six children among new cases

A 42-year-old man, who was admitted to a private hospital in the city, died due to COVID-19 infection on Saturday, taking the total number of deaths to 24.

According to the Health Department he died around 4.30 p.m on Saturday.

As of Sunday, 838 active cases were recorded and a total of 1,885* positive cases registered.

Of the 64 persons who tested positive in the State, 28 were from Chennai.

A five-year-old boy from Namakkal, a nine-year-old boy in Chennai, two eight-year-old girls and two boys, aged 9 and 11, in Madurai tested positive.

All the children acquired the infection through contact with people who had tested positive.

Thirteen cases were reportedly primary infections and one person is believed to have been infected through contact.

Officials said the source of infection of a 56-year-old man, who acquired the infection through contact, is being investigated, apart from the source of infection of the other cases of primary infection.

On Sunday, 28 people in the city tested positive, taking the number of positive cases to 523. In Madurai, 15 tested positive, taking the total to 75.

Other districts that reported new cases include Virudhunagar (7); Namakkal and Villupuram 4 each and Tiruppur two cases. Kallakurichi, Ramanathapuram, Salem and Tiruvallur recorded one positive case each.

Of the 110 children below the age of 12, who have been infected so far, 51 are girls and 59 are boys. A total of 1,062 males and 492 females (total 1,554) fall in the age group of 13 to 60 years of age. Among those, people over 60 years of age include 64 women and 157 men.

Among the 60 persons who were discharged from various hospitals in the State were 13 from Chengalpattu and 12 from the Tiruvarur government hospitals. Nine persons were discharged from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on Sunday and 10 from the Thanjavur GH.

Eight persons from the Madurai GH, two from Kanyakumari Medical College Hospital and six persons who were being treated in private hospitals were discharged. All those who were discharged would have to remain in home quarantine for the next 15 days.

Currently 29,056 are under home quarantine and 26 persons are undergoing treatment in government quarantine facilities. As many as 1,838 persons who are suspected to have the infection have been admitted to isolation wards.

(*This is inclusive of two patients who died in other States and one patient who tested negative after his death.)